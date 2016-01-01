Dr. James Swenson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Swenson, DDS
Dr. James Swenson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gurnee, IL.
Delany Dental Care310 S Greenleaf St Ste 201, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 957-6342Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Dr. James Swenson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1033197108
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swenson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.