Dr. James Sweet, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. James Sweet, MD
Dr. James Sweet, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Sweet works at
Hendrick Clinic - South - Internal Med/Pain Management - Hendrick Medical Plaza5302 Buffalo Gap Rd Ste 104, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 670-2255
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Salem Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Sweet renews my faith in the medical system! He provides compassionate, personalized care and makes it obvious that he really does care about his patients. He takes the time to listen to my concerns and works with me to formulate a treatment plan. He lives up to his namesake and is a very sweet, kind, lovely, thoughtful doctor who gives me hope for the first time in a long time that I can receive the care I need.
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760429781
- Scripps Clin Rsch Fdn
- University Hi Int Med Res Program
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet works at
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.