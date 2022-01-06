Overview

Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Swearingen Jr works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

