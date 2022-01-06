Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swearingen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Swearingen Jr works at
Locations
1
WK Eye Institute Pierremont7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Swearingen since 2019 and I have only had fantastic visits with him. He takes his time during my appointments, genuinely cares about my well-being, and doesn’t make me feel rushed. Overall, super great guy who gets to know you and is easy going, especially great for someone who is nervous about an exam or appointment.
About Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1003878075
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swearingen Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swearingen Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swearingen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swearingen Jr works at
Dr. Swearingen Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swearingen Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swearingen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swearingen Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swearingen Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swearingen Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.