Dr. James Swain, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KS Hegde Medical Academy, Medical Sciences Complex and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Swain works at Honor Health Bariatric in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.