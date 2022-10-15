Dr. James Swain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Swain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Swain, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KS Hegde Medical Academy, Medical Sciences Complex and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Swain works at
Locations
-
1
HonorHealth Bariatric Center10210 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swain?
Dr. Swain is very confident without arrogance. He listens, gives options and compassion. He is the doctor you want in good and bad situations. I never felt not cared for. So happy I traveled to Scottsdale to see him.
About Dr. James Swain, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1336124817
Education & Certifications
- KS Hegde Medical Academy, Medical Sciences Complex
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swain works at
Dr. Swain has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.