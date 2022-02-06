Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Sutton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sutton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sutton works at
Locations
Volusia Division NFS1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 250, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-0250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend him. He is the great vascular surgeon. Helped my husband (83 years old) with carotid artery blockage. No complication after surgery.
About Dr. James Sutton, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1043215635
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.