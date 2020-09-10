Overview

Dr. James Sullivan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at University Medicine in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.