Overview

Dr. James Suliburk, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Suliburk works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroidectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.