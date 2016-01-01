Overview

Dr. James Sul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.



Dr. Sul works at Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.