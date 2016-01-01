Dr. James Suit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Suit, MD
Overview
Dr. James Suit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Suit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vision Eye Group4050 Riverside Dr Ste B, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 744-1710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suit?
About Dr. James Suit, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1760415699
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suit works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Suit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.