Dr. James Sudberry, DPM
Dr. James Sudberry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Des Moines University|Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Tennessee Foot & Ankle Specialists397 Wallace Rd Ste 311 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
I like everything about Dr. Sudberry. He is a pro and works works with a great team. The front office... nursing staff... etc. I felt that every team member was there to help me overcome my challenge and they have. Very grateful.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1578665188
Education & Certifications
- Trinity Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University|Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Sudberry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudberry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudberry has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudberry.
