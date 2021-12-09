See All Podiatrists in Nashville, TN
Overview

Dr. James Sudberry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Des Moines University|Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dr. Sudberry works at Tennessee Foot & Ankle Specialists in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Foot & Ankle Specialists
    397 Wallace Rd Ste 311 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Self Pay
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Sudberry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578665188
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Trinity Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University|Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Sudberry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sudberry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sudberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sudberry works at Tennessee Foot & Ankle Specialists in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sudberry’s profile.

    Dr. Sudberry has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

