Dr. James Stuart, MD

General Hand Surgery
4.5 (130)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Stuart, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School|Eastern Va Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Stuart works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia - Chippenham
    1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 214-7952
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Finger Amputation Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Osteoarthrotomy Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Total Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion Chevron Icon
Wrist and Forearm Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Stuart's team called me back early (loved that)! His team was friendly & helpful! Dr. Stuart was just great! He is such a nice fun gentleman to talk with. He ask lots of questions & didn't rush through our visit. I highly recommend this group!
    Kim — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. James Stuart, MD

    • General Hand Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275574790
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • William Beaumont Army Med Center|William Beaumont Army Med Center|William Beaumont Army Medical Center|William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • Eastern Va Med School|Eastern Va Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    • Hand Surgery
