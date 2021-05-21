Dr. James Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Strong, MD
Overview
Dr. James Strong, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Strong works at
Locations
Grandview Medical Group Neurology Grandview Physicians Plaza3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-1000
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Strong is a very thorough doctor he listens to your issues and addresses the problems head on and quickly. Wish I would have been seeing doctor Strong years sooner.
About Dr. James Strong, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
