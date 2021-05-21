See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. James Strong, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Strong, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Strong works at Grandview Neurology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dystonia and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grandview Medical Group Neurology Grandview Physicians Plaza
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 971-1000
    Grandview Medical Center
    3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 971-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Patient Reviews

    How was your appointment with Dr. Strong?

    May 21, 2021
    Doctor Strong is a very thorough doctor he listens to your issues and addresses the problems head on and quickly. Wish I would have been seeing doctor Strong years sooner.
    Charles — May 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Strong, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619970290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strong works at Grandview Neurology in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Strong’s profile.

    Dr. Strong has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dystonia and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

