Overview

Dr. James Stroh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Stroh works at EvergreenHealth Eye Care, Kirkland in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.