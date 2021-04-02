Overview

Dr. James Strickland, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Valley Regional Medical Center, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Strickland works at Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.