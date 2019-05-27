Overview

Dr. James Strickland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. Strickland works at Neurosurgery of St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.