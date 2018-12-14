Dr. James Strebig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strebig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Strebig, MD
Overview
Dr. James Strebig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Dr. James Strebig62 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 654-5344
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Superb doctor. Very thorough and an excellent listener. His staff provides the same level of high quality and caring service.
About Dr. James Strebig, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Co Mc UCLA
- Wadsworth Va Mc
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
