Dr. James Storey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Storey, MD
Overview
Dr. James Storey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Storey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albany Medical College400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 459-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storey?
Good listener, hard to get in to see him, I had to go to the Latham office to get the first appointment. Once I became a patient the care was very good. I rate him 5 stars.
About Dr. James Storey, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487603932
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital
- Naval Med Center
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storey works at
Dr. Storey has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.