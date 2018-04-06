See All Anesthesiologists in Bryan, TX
Overview

Dr. James Stonecipher, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Hsc Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and The Physicians Centre Hospital.

Dr. Stonecipher works at Practice in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Low Back Pain
Pain Management
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 06, 2018
I have recommended people to Dr. Stonecipher and always will. He is the best and there are only a few doctors I would say really stand behind the patient coming first but he does.
Mary in College Station, Texas — Apr 06, 2018
About Dr. James Stonecipher, MD

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1497716179
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Scott &amp;amp; White Hospital Temple
Medical Education
  • University Of Texas Hsc Houston
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
  • The Physicians Centre Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.