Dr. Stone Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Stone Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Stone Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi, 499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste A2, Tupelo, MS 38801
1917 5TH AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stone has been treating my arrhythmia for over 5 years. He is always professional and quick to make good decisions. I recently had pacemaker insertion on an urgent basis with great outcome.
About Dr. James Stone Jr, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
