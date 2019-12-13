Dr. James Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stokes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Stokes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Stokes works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Heart Hospital St. Louis625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2030, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-1700
-
2
Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular12348 Old Tesson Rd Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (248) 898-4163
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stokes?
Excellent doctor. Clear and concise with his assessment and advice.
About Dr. James Stokes, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134111628
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokes works at
Dr. Stokes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.