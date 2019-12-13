Overview

Dr. James Stokes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. Stokes works at Mercy Clinic Heart & Vascular in Creve Coeur, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.