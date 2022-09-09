Overview

Dr. James Stoever, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Stoever works at The Endocrine Clinic PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.