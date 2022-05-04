See All Urologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. James Stocks, MD

Urology
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Stocks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Stocks works at Spring Creek Urology Specialists in Cypress, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Creek Urology Specialists
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 425, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 226-6044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Spring Creek Urology Specialists
    9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 304, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 243-7991
  3. 3
    Spring Creek Urology Specialists
    1020 Riverwood Ct Ste 330, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 226-6043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck

Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Suspension Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Assisted Procedure Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Stocks, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003197088
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stocks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stocks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stocks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stocks has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stocks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stocks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stocks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stocks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

