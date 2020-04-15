Overview

Dr. James Stille, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stille works at Progressive Womens Care Inc. in Boardman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.