Dr. James Stewart, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Stewart, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lehi, UT. They completed their fellowship with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix|Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center

Dr. Stewart works at Revere Health in Lehi, UT with other offices in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Point Medical Center
    3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5925
  2. 2
    Granite Peaks Gastroenterology - Sandy
    1393 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT 84092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5926
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Granite Peaks Gastroenterology - Lehi
    2961 W Maple Loop Dr Ste 220, Lehi, UT 84043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 528-6026
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Dr. Stewart is very knowledgeable and understands gastrointestinal issues with a high level of expertise. He is warm and friendly and takes time to listen to my concerns and addresses them head on. He is an exceptional provider and I highly recommend him to anyone in need of a doctor that truly understands and cares about his patients. His staff mimics his care and are a delight to be around as well!
    Cathleen L — Oct 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Stewart, MD
    About Dr. James Stewart, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1104022557
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix|Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • University of California - San Diego - School of Medicine|University Of California At San Diego
    • University Of California At San Diego|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

