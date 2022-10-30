Dr. James Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Stewart, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lehi, UT. They completed their fellowship with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix|Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain Point Medical Center3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (435) 264-5925
-
2
Granite Peaks Gastroenterology - Sandy1393 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT 84092 Directions (435) 264-5926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Granite Peaks Gastroenterology - Lehi2961 W Maple Loop Dr Ste 220, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (801) 528-6026MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stewart is very knowledgeable and understands gastrointestinal issues with a high level of expertise. He is warm and friendly and takes time to listen to my concerns and addresses them head on. He is an exceptional provider and I highly recommend him to anyone in need of a doctor that truly understands and cares about his patients. His staff mimics his care and are a delight to be around as well!
About Dr. James Stewart, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104022557
Education & Certifications
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix|Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of California - San Diego - School of Medicine|University Of California At San Diego
- University Of California At San Diego|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
