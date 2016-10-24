Dr. James Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stevens, MD
Overview
Dr. James Stevens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Locations
Essential Health & Wellness, Cary, NC3750 NW Cary Pkwy Ste 111, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 926-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very fortunate in my life time, but never more fortunate than when I met Dr. James Stevens, the most competent, considerate and committed doctor I have ever known. He indeed is a rare find in this very rush about, not enough time world. He has been my wife's and my doctor for over twenty years. He has not only treated what ails us but is committed to our on going wellness and has been there at every turn when we needed him.
About Dr. James Stevens, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730126335
Education & Certifications
- University NC
- Mc Va Fairfax Fp
- Fairfax Hosp
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
