Dr. James Stephenson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Stephenson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stephenson did an excellent job with the surgical procedure for my dad. After the surgery, he followed up many times and was professional and courteous at all times. My family and I are grateful to him.
About Dr. James Stephenson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821043092
Education & Certifications
- U Aberdeen/Aberdeen Royal I
- Greenville Memorial Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Davidson College
- General Surgery
