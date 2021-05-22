Dr. James Stephen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stephen, MD
Overview
Dr. James Stephen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
Colorado Brain & Spine Institute, LLC - Englewood499 E Hampden Ave Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 783-8844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Aurora-The Medical Center of Aurora1411 S Potomac St Ste 450, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 783-8844Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute9195 Grant St Ste 205, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 783-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be more fortunate by happenstance to have Dr. Stephen be available in my time of dire need for back surgery. I am grateful for his critical thinking so specific to my situation unlike other surgeons I had consulted. His approach and work will allow me to continue to function normally and not burdened by unnecessary fusions, thank you ! He is a compassionate Dr that went out of his way to care for me, that I will not forget anytime soon.
About Dr. James Stephen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1124312145
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Spinal Deformity, Shriner's Hospital for Children|Shriners Hospitals For Children
- Universtiy of Pennsylvania School of Neurosurgery
- Universtiy of Pennsylvania School of Surgery
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Stephen works at
