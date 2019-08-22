Dr. James Stelling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stelling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Stelling, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Island Fertility500 Commack Rd Unit 202, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 638-4600Monday6:30am - 3:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stelling came into my life when I was 16 years old from a recommendation from by OBGYN at that time. I have chosen, and followed Dr. Stelling all of these years. I have a beautiful son thanks to him. I am about to embark on (hopefully) a second pregnancy through the help of Dr. Stelling and his staff. I know I am in great hands. He is worth the travel, the weight and any copay.
About Dr. James Stelling, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr Harvard
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
