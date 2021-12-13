Dr. James Steinberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Steinberg, DO
Overview
Dr. James Steinberg, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Covington4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 204, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (470) 267-0190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinberg?
The best! Wouldn’t recommend anybody else!
About Dr. James Steinberg, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1093786113
Education & Certifications
- The Hughston Cln
- Garden City Hosp
- Ingham Regional Medical Center MI State University College Osteo Medicine
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.