Overview

Dr. James Steinberg, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Steinberg works at Piedmont Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Newton in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.