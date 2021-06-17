Overview

Dr. James Trevor Stefanski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Stefanski works at Wellington Orthopedic/Sprts Med in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.