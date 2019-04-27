Dr. James Stefanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stefanelli, MD
Dr. James Stefanelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital475 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 703-2440
Select Specialty Hospital-danville100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 523-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Dr. Stefanelli was pleasant, professional and caring. He was respectful of my concerns and handled my procedure experience very easy to deal with.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
