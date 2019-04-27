Overview

Dr. James Stefanelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Stefanelli works at Advanced Cardiology Specialists in Scranton, PA with other offices in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.