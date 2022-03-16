Dr. James Steed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Steed, MD
Dr. James Steed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Walden Direct Primary Care111 SW 8th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 619-0029
We've been helped by Dr. Steed for about 4 years. He has a "Canadian Plan" for payment--normal charges for the 6 months we're in Ocala and 50% charge for remainder. Don't know if this applies to shorter durations. But you should ask. Canadians really need a local physician to access the US medical system. I have no hesitation in recommending Dr. Steed if you are in the Ocala/Dunellen area.
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Steed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
