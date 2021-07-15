Dr. James Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stanley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Stanley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Dr. Stanley works at
Locations
Lakewood Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1130 Beachview St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (469) 341-5676
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Olney Hamilton Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable in his work. An excellent surgeon and I would highly recommend him to all my family and friends who need help with spine problems.
About Dr. James Stanley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861476681
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
