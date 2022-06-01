Dr. James Stankiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stankiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stankiewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Stankiewicz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Loyola University Medical Center OBG2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9183Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Stankiewicz?
Dr. Stankiewicz and his entire team were outstanding. I felt that I had the best doctor for my sinus procedure. He was calm, knowledgeable, answered all of my questions and very reassuring. On a few occasions I had questions outside of my appointment and his staff got back to me very quickly. They truly were the best team of health professionals that I have ever worked with! Big thumbs up!
About Dr. James Stankiewicz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1740267624
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Stankiewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stankiewicz has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stankiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Stankiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stankiewicz.
