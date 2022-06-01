Overview

Dr. James Stankiewicz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Stankiewicz works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.