Dr. James Stands, MD
Overview
Dr. James Stands, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Locations
South Carolina OB/GYN Associates2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 201, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 254-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stands conducts himself in a Christian professional manner. 5 stars for Dr. Stands. When in the office in early 2020, I asked the receptionist if my file could be updated, and I was assured it would be. While making an appointment for 2021, I again asked if my information could be updated. The receptionist was not helpful, kind, and she exhibited poor customer service skills. 0 stars.
About Dr. James Stands, MD
- Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stands has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stands accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stands has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stands. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stands.
