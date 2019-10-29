Dr. James Stamper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stamper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stamper, MD
Overview
Dr. James Stamper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Alabama Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Stamper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sutherland Cardiology Clinic7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 435-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stamper?
i had an a-fib problem. he diagnosed and through research recommended me to a doctor that fixed the problem! i have been extremely pleased with the follow up treatment.
About Dr. James Stamper, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083614572
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Sch Med
- University Of Alabama Hospital Program
- University Ala School Med
- Alabama Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stamper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stamper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stamper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stamper works at
Dr. Stamper has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stamper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stamper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stamper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stamper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stamper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.