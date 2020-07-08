Overview

Dr. James Staman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Staman works at Florida Retina Institute, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.