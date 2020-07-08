See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. James Staman, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3 (37)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Staman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Staman works at Florida Retina Institute, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Retina Institute
    2639 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 387-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Acquired Coloboma
Anisocoria
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Foreign Body in Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Panophthalmitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sarcoidosis
Solar Retinopathy
Strabismus
Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. James Staman, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841290657
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • University Fla
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Staman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staman works at Florida Retina Institute, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Staman’s profile.

    Dr. Staman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Staman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

