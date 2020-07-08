Dr. James Staman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Staman, MD
Dr. James Staman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Florida Retina Institute2639 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 387-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Dr Staman has been treating me for over ten years. He is an outstanding doctor and is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. James Staman, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Fla
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Staman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Staman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.