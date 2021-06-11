Dr. James Stackhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stackhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stackhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. James Stackhouse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They graduated from Medical School University of North Carolina and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Locations
Coastal Vision Center6 S 14th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 605-8097
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr & Staff were Friendly, professional and thorough!!
About Dr. James Stackhouse, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1750517710
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital & Clinics
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Medical School University of North Carolina
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stackhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stackhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stackhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stackhouse works at
Dr. Stackhouse has seen patients for Astigmatism, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stackhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stackhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stackhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stackhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stackhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.