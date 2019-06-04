See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. James St George, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James St George, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. St George works at Total Pain Relief, LLC in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Pain Relief LLC
    9191 R G Skinner Pkwy Unit 303, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 402-8346
  2. 2
    Brasa Surgery Center LLC
    8767 Perimeter Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 402-2834
  3. 3
    St. Johns Vein Center
    1677 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 373-1237
  4. 4
    St. Johns Vein Center
    13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 101, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 373-1237
  5. 5
    St. Johns Vein Center
    50 A1A N Ste 103, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 373-1237

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 04, 2019
    Highly professional and kind doctor. My experience was smooth and the staff was very helpful.
    MsJackson in Jacksonville — Jun 04, 2019
    About Dr. James St George, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730189739
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham Womens Hospital
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • Bridgeport Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    • University of Chicago
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
