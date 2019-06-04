Overview

Dr. James St George, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. St George works at Total Pain Relief, LLC in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.