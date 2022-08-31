Dr. St Pierre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James St Pierre, MD
Overview
Dr. James St Pierre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 229-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to my concerns. He explained his approach to diagnose with further testing and then scheduled a follow up visit to discuss test results. Conservative on prescribing pharmaceutical drugs!!!
About Dr. James St Pierre, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Cardiovascular Disease
