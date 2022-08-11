Overview

Dr. James Spradlin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Spradlin works at Family Health Clinic in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.