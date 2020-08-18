See All Otolaryngologists in Eau Claire, WI
Overview

Dr. James Spoto, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire and Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake.

Dr. Spoto works at Marshfield Clinic Urgent Care in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Wyoming, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Marshfield Clinic-eau Claire Center
    2116 Craig Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 858-4646
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Metro Health Ear, Nose and Throat
    2093 Health Dr SW Ste 301, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-5760
    Metro Health Ear, Nose and Throat
    1179 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-5760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire
  • Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Vertigo
Dizziness
Ear Ache

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Spoto?

    Aug 18, 2020
    Dr Spoto was the best ENT in Grand Rapids never had any problems. Except Metro Health let him go for budget cuts, leaves a lame traveling ENT that has agreed to see patients through December thank goodness he is definitely no Dr Spoto. Dr Spoto if your out there where are you. Your greatly missed.
    Mary Joyce — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. James Spoto, DO

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    NPI: 1457563959
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
