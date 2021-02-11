See All Gastroenterologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. James Spivey, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Spivey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Spivey works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jimmy A. Spivey, M.D
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3184
  2. 2
    Hepatology
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-5483
  3. 3
    The Emory Clinic
    1365B Clifton Rd NE # 6400, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 712-5676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Very very friendly and informative doc. Listens to you and gives you lots of options for treatment, and explains them all. Super kind guy! And I LOVE the staff, Debra rocks!
    allycerimele — Feb 11, 2021
    About Dr. James Spivey, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700898590
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin
    Residency
    • Bapt Hosp
    Internship
    • Bapt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
