Dr. James Spinelli, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Spinelli, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Spinelli works at
Locations
Emerson Spine Program54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 203, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3194
Center for Specialty54 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (781) 744-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent professional and kind human being who is not a surgeon but is knowledgeable enough to know when surgery is needed and refers one to the best . Follows up progress of patient diligently. He is the best.
About Dr. James Spinelli, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306061874
Education & Certifications
- Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
- Berkshire Med Center
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spinelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinelli has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.