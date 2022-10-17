Overview

Dr. James Spinelli, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Spinelli works at Emerson Spine Program in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.