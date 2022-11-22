Dr. James Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Spiegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Spiegel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Cancer Institute - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 1090, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiegel?
He was an outstanding commentator and was patient and listened to & answered all of our questions, and was available forma phone call whenever we asked. Terrific physician and wonderful “bedside” manner.
About Dr. James Spiegel, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093716912
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital|U Conn Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.