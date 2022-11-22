See All Radiation Oncologists in Issaquah, WA
Dr. James Spiegel, MD

Radiation Oncology
2.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Spiegel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.

Dr. Spiegel works at Swedish Cancer Institute in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Cancer Institute - Issaquah
    751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 1090, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 313-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 22, 2022
He was an outstanding commentator and was patient and listened to & answered all of our questions, and was available forma phone call whenever we asked. Terrific physician and wonderful “bedside” manner.
Sheila — Nov 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Spiegel, MD
About Dr. James Spiegel, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093716912
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Stanford Hospital|U Conn Sch Med
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spiegel works at Swedish Cancer Institute in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Dr. Spiegel’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

