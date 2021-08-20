Dr. James Sperber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sperber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Sperber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Sperber works at
Locations
1
Bristol Park Medical Inc675 Camino de los Mares Ste 200, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 542-8865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
MemorialCare Medical Group638 Camino de los Mares Ste D4, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 542-8865
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
As always my visit was always good considering ,Can’t say enough good things about Dr. Sperber
About Dr. James Sperber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1518922236
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperber speaks German and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperber.
