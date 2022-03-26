Overview

Dr. James Spencer, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Physicians & Surgeons Of Columbia University and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Spencer works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Petersburg - 900 Carillon Pky in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Ulcer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.