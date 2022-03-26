Dr. James Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Spencer, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Physicians & Surgeons Of Columbia University and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Petersburg - 900 Carillon Pky900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 404, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (321) 410-6404Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had to have a Mohs procedure on left lower eyelid. Did not have to wait long to go in. The staff were very professional, told me what to expect. Dr. Spencer explained everything he was about to do. Everything went smoothly. My husband was even allowed to come in and then wait with me in the Mohs waiting room. They said it would take 1/2 hour to get the results back, but it was less than that.
About Dr. James Spencer, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Male
- 1730102385
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Columbia Presby
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- College Of Physicians & Surgeons Of Columbia University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spencer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Skin Ulcer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spencer speaks Arabic and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
