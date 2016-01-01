Overview

Dr. James Speicher, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Speicher works at East Carolina Heart Inst At ECU in Greenville, NC with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.