Dr. James Speicher, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. James Speicher, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Speicher works at East Carolina Heart Inst At ECU in Greenville, NC with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Carolina Heart Institute
    115 HEART DR, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-4400
    EvergreenHealth Pulmonary Care
    12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 550, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-6872

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Thoracentesis
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Thoracentesis
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jan 01, 2016
    DR. SPEICHER removed half of my left lung because of cancer in december of 2014 at virginia mason hospital in seattle. I just had a ct scan, it has been a year now and there is no cancer so far. I can only say that he is a fine dr. and i would tell anyone that has a problem in the area of the chest to talk to dr. speicher. robert m maxand
    Robert M Maxand in Wrangell, AK — Jan 01, 2016
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831233410
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Dr. James Speicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Speicher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Speicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Speicher has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Speicher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speicher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

