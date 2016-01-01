Dr. James Speicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Speicher, MD
Overview
Dr. James Speicher, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Speicher works at
Locations
-
1
East Carolina Heart Institute115 HEART DR, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4400
-
2
EvergreenHealth Pulmonary Care12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 550, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-6872
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. SPEICHER removed half of my left lung because of cancer in december of 2014 at virginia mason hospital in seattle. I just had a ct scan, it has been a year now and there is no cancer so far. I can only say that he is a fine dr. and i would tell anyone that has a problem in the area of the chest to talk to dr. speicher. robert m maxand
About Dr. James Speicher, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831233410
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speicher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speicher accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speicher works at
Dr. Speicher has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Speicher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.