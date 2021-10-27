See All Sports Medicine Doctors in North Charleston, SC
Sports Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Spearman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Spearman works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    2880 Tricom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    130 E 3RD NORTH ST, Summerville, SC 29483
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  Trident Medical Center
  Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    Planned Administration Inc
    POMCO Group
    Simplifi
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Based on 22 ratings
    Oct 27, 2021
    Dr Spearman is a wonderful doctor. Your visits are not rushed, he truly takes the time with his patients, I would highly recommend Dr.Spearman
    About Dr. James Spearman, MD

    Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    1699704213
    Education & Certifications

    Hughston Orthopaedic Clinic - Columbus GA
    Union Memorial Hospital - Baltimore MD
    Union Memorial Hospital - Baltimore MD
    Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Spearman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spearman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Spearman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spearman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Spearman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spearman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spearman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spearman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

