Dr. James Sparing, MD
Overview
Dr. James Sparing, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Locations
Eveloff Herbert MD Office941 Westwood Blvd Ste 213, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 208-1552
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sparing?
Dr. Sparing is simply amazing. When I moved to Los Angeles from out of state, I did not know that CA would not accept out of state prescriptions. I only learned this when I tried to use them after running out of my medicine. Suddenly, I was desperate to find a psychiatrist as soon as possible. By pure luck, I found Dr. Sparing. He went out of his way to make time to see me and I was able to get an appointment for the next day. I got my medication and I have continued to see him ever since. He still goes out of his way to make sure that I am able to fill my prescriptions, even going so far as to personally check in with the pharmacy. This even amazes the pharmacists, who routinely remark to me how impressed they are that Dr. Sparing takes care of his patients like that. I could not ask for a better psychiatrist and I have wholeheartedly recommended him to many friends. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. James Sparing, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.